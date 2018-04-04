TDP chief meets Kejriwal to garner support for no-confidence vote against Modi govt

Chandrababu Naidu, who arrived on Tuesday, has met leaders from different political parties to further his cause. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal as part of his efforts to mobilise support for the no-confidence motion moved by his party TDP against the Centre, party leaders said. The two leaders also discussed the special category status (SCS) promised to the Andhra Pradesh.

“The Delhi chief minister said he would offer support to the TDP through members from his party in both houses of Parliament,” Telugu Desam Party’s Rajya Sabha MP C.M. Ramesh told reporters.

Delhi’s ruling party Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has four MPs in the Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha. The TDP president is expected to meet Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal later in the afternoon, Ramesh added.

The TDP pulled out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) last month after the Centre expressed its inability to grant SCS to Andhra Pradesh. It also moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government over the issue.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister, who arrived on Tuesday, has met leaders from different political parties to further his cause. Naidu has met Congress’ Veerappa Moily, NCP president Sharad Pawar and Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the SAD.

He also met National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, TMC’s Sudip Bandyopadhyay, CPI’s D Raja, AIADMK’s V Maitreyan, Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel and Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav.