Check spread of fake messages, govt tells WhatsApp
This comes against the backdrop of a spate of murders in the country over the last month, all connected to fake messages on social media, which have mainly spread through WhatsApp
New Delhi: The information technology (IT) ministry on Tuesday directed Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp to take appropriate measures to curtail the spread of fake and provocative messages through its platform.
This comes against the backdrop of a spate of murders in the country over the last month, all connected to fake messages on social media, which have mainly spread through WhatsApp.
Such incidents have been reported from several states such as Assam, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tripura and West Bengal.
“Deep disapproval of such developments has been conveyed to the senior management of WhatsApp and they have been advised that necessary remedial measures should be taken to prevent proliferation of these fake and at times motivated/sensational messages,” the IT ministry said on Tuesday.
According to the statement, the government is taking necessary steps to apprehend the culprits but the spread of such messages should be immediately contained through the application of appropriate technology.
It has also been pointed out that such platforms cannot evade accountability and responsibility especially when good technological inventions are abused by some miscreants who resort to provocative messages which lead to spread of violence, the statement added.
Last month, the IT ministry raised concerns related to the rollout of the WhatsApp Payments in India seeking clarity on whether the new UPI-based service conforms to RBI’s security and privacy rules.
As of February 2017, there were more than 200 million monthly active WhatsApp users in India. There are more than 1.5 billion users across the world.
More From Politics »
- Govt weighs proposal to sell pulses through PDS
- NITI Aayog, state govts to chart blueprint for transport reforms
- Devender Fadnavis defends loan waiver, says govt has cleared Rs22,000 crore
- ‘China, US and India are world economic powers of the future’
- BJP may let SAD put up nominee for Rajya Sabha deputy chairman’s post
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Reverse pitch: Start-ups can help boost human capital via digital training, micro skilling
- NEA, Goldman lead $250 million funding in Automation Anywhere
- Manappuram buys majority stake in ISFC
- InCred may raise up to ₹600 crore, to enter wholesale lending
- How regulatory reforms hold promise to encourage stressed assets resolution
Mark to Market »
- Manufacturing PMI shows strong demand but inflationary pressures are rising
- Dairy sector at the crossroads on falling milk prices and election season
- Coal India shares: The shine fades from the black diamond
- Cheering Vedanta Ltd’s elevation as listed flagship may be premature
- The case for higher crop MSPs