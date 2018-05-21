 Congress’s aim is to oust Narendra Modi from power: A.K. Antony - Livemint
Congress’s aim is to oust Narendra Modi from power: A.K. Antony

Senior Congress leader A.K. Antony said his party’s aim was to oust PM Narendra Modi from power by joining hands with secular parties, adding that Congress-JD(S) alliance in Karnataka was a step in the same direction
Last Published: Mon, May 21 2018. 03 59 PM IST
PTI
Senior Congress leader A.K. Antony charged that six ministers of the NDA-led Centre had camped in Karnataka to oversee the efforts of ‘horse-trading’. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Senior Congress leader A.K. Antony charged that six ministers of the NDA-led Centre had camped in Karnataka to oversee the efforts of ‘horse-trading’. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader A.K. Antony on Monday said his party’s aim was to oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power by joining hands with secular parties, adding that the Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka was a step in this direction.

He was speaking at a function here to mark the 27th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The former defence minister alleged that Karnataka governor Vajubhai Vala had invited the BJP to form the government in the southern state on the instructions of Modi, though the Congress-JD(S) combine had more MLAs and vote share than the saffron party.

“The Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka is the beginning of the party’s aim to oust Narendra Modi (who is butchering democracy) from power by including secular parties,” he said.

Antony also charged that six ministers of the NDA-led Centre had camped in Karnataka to oversee the efforts of “horse-trading” and woo the MLAs of the opposite camp . The Central Working Committee (CWC) member also highlighted the contributions made by Rajiv Gandhi in various fields, including science and technology and IT.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president M.M. Hassan and senior leader V.M. Sudheeran were among those present on the occasion.

First Published: Mon, May 21 2018. 03 59 PM IST
