Maharashtra: BJP-Sena tussle may impact outcome of Council polls

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: Polling for the six seats of the Maharashtra legislative council took place on Monday amid growing unease between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena. The two parties, allies in Maharashtra and at the centre, are contesting three seats each.

Elected members of local self-government bodies took part in the polls, votes for which will be counted on 24 May. Strains between the BJP and the Sena over the Palghar Lok Sabha byelection on 28 May are likely to impact the outcome of the legislative council elections, according to BJP and Shiv Sena leaders.

“The Shiv Sena candidates in Nashik and Raigad are in a precarious situation as the BJP members in these two seats are likely to vote for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) nominees. We have not officially told our elected representatives to vote for NCP candidates, but we haven’t asked them to vote for the Sena nominees either,” said a BJP minister, requesting anonymity.

The BJP had not taken kindly to the Shiv Sena’s decision to field a candidate in Palghar Lok Sabha byelection, according to the minister quoted above.

“The chief minister himself requested (Shiv Sena chief) Uddhav Thackeray to withdraw their candidate as the Palghar seat was held by the BJP. However, they are contesting the election and it is unlikely we will support their candidates in legislative council polls,” said the minister.

The six council seats for which polls were held on Monday are Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Nashik, Parbhani-Hingoli, Osmanabad-Latur-Beed, Amravati, and Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli. The Shiv Sena is contesting the Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Nashik, and Parbhani-Hingoli seats. The BJP is contesting the remaining three. The NCP is contesting the Raigad and Nashik seats and has extended its support to an independent in Osmanabad-Latur-Beed. The Congress is contesting the remaining three seats.

Prospects of the Shiv Sena nominee in Nashik rely heavily on the BJP members, as the latter had done better in the local self-government body elections in 2017, said a Shiv Sena minister tasked with the party’s performance there. “There is no formal alliance between us for these elections. It is unlikely they would vote for our nominee in the context of Palghar,” the Sena leader said, requesting anonymity. In Raigad, where NCP general secretary Sunil Tatkare’s son Aniket is contesting against Shiv Sena’s Rajeev Sable, the BJP members are likely to vote for the NCP nominee, according to the BJP minister quoted above. Former chief minister Narayan Rane, who in April was elected to the Rajya Sabha on BJP’s support, has also declared support to the NCP nominee here.

Maharashtra has a bicameral legislature and the legislative council is the Upper House. The elections have been necessitated since the term of six members — three from NCP, two from BJP, and one from Congress — is due to end in June. In the 78-member legislative council, the NCP has 23 members, followed by the Congress which has 19, and the BJP which has 18. The Shiv Sena has 9 members.