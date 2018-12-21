AgustaWestland scam: Christian Michel moves court seeking separate cell in Tihar

Christian Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the AgustaWestland case by the ED and the CBI. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Christian James Michel, arrested in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal case, moved a Delhi court on Friday seeking to be lodged in a separate cell in Tihar Jail. Michel was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4. He was remanded to judicial custody till December 28 on Wednesday.

The application, filed through advocate Aljo K Joseph and Vishnu Shankar, sought a direction to the “Superintendent of Tihar Jail to allocate a separate cell to accused Christian James Michel”.

Christian Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

