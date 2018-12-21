 AgustaWestland scam: Christian Michel moves court seeking separate cell in Tihar - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

AgustaWestland scam: Christian Michel moves court seeking separate cell in Tihar

Christian Michel was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4

Last Published: Fri, Dec 21 2018. 01 08 PM IST
PTI
Christian Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the AgustaWestland case by the ED and the CBI. Photo: PTI
Christian Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the AgustaWestland case by the ED and the CBI. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Christian James Michel, arrested in the Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper deal case, moved a Delhi court on Friday seeking to be lodged in a separate cell in Tihar Jail. Michel was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4. He was remanded to judicial custody till December 28 on Wednesday.

The application, filed through advocate Aljo K Joseph and Vishnu Shankar, sought a direction to the “Superintendent of Tihar Jail to allocate a separate cell to accused Christian James Michel”.

Christian Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Fri, Dec 21 2018. 01 06 PM IST
Topics: AgustaWestland scam Christian Michel Christian Michel arrest Christian Michel custody

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »