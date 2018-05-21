 Purana Qila to exhibit artefacts, pottery from Harappa, Mohenjodaro - Livemint
Purana Qila to exhibit artefacts, pottery from Harappa, Mohenjodaro

Artefacts and pottery from Harappa, Mohenjodaro, Taxila, Chanhudaro will be displayed for the first time at the historic Purana Qila
Last Published: Mon, May 21 2018. 11 37 AM IST
PTI
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is carrying out conservation and upgradation work at Purana Qila. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is carrying out conservation and upgradation work at Purana Qila. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: The Central Antiquity Collection (CAC) section at the historical Purana Qila in Delhi is being upgraded into a modern gallery which will display for the first time the artefacts and pottery from Harappa, Mohenjodaro, Taxila, and Chanhudaro.

Artefacts from Central Asia and from Indian sites such as Kalibangan, Hastinapur, Arikamedu, Tamluk will also be displayed at the gallery, a government statement said on Sunday.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is carrying out the conservation and upgradation. The collection of pottery and artefacts of CAC section is over 200,000, the statement said.

Major development work has been undertaken for reviving the moat area around the Purana Qila and it is likely to be completed soon, the statement said, adding, illumination of the magnificent mosque and other structures at the fort will also be done.

The construction of a toilet complex, drinking water facilities, fixing red sandstone dustbins, developing a parking facility, installation of a publication counter is in progress. The conservation of excavated remains is also in progress, the statement added.

First Published: Mon, May 21 2018. 11 37 AM IST
