Fresh thunderstorm, squall warning issued for West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar , Uttar Pradesh

Lightning strikes over residential apartments during a thunderstorm on the outskirts of New Delhi on 2 May 2018. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Government on Friday issued a fresh warning about thunderstorm and squall hitting West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and noted that 124 people were killed and more than 300 were injured in five states due to thunderstorm and lightning in the last two days.

The maximum casualty was reported in Uttar Pradesh where 73 people were killed, while 91 others were injured. Most of the deaths and injuries in the state took place in Agra region, a home ministry spokesperson said.

In Rajasthan, altogether 35 people were killed and 206 injured, while eight people were killed in Telangana, six in Uttarakhand and two in Punjab. Nearly 100 people were injured in Telangana, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

The home ministry spokesperson said a fresh warning has been issued about possible thunderstorms accompanied with squall which may hit four states —West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh — today.

Commuters travel during a thunderstorm in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorm, accompanied with gusty winds, was "very likely" at isolated places in western parts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Saharanpur, Muzzafarnagar, Bijnore, Baghpat and Meerut might be hit by the storm, added the spokesperson of the meteorological department.

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall are very likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura.

Isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Odisha, northwest Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, interior Tamil Nadu and Kerala are also very likely to experience thunderstorm along with gusty winds.

People remove an uprooted tree which had blocked a street, after a thunderstorm in Hyderabad. Photo: PIT

Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while dust storm and thunderstorm very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan.

The home ministry has also issued an advisory for tomorrow saying thunderstorm accompanied with squall are very likely at isolated places in Uttarakhand, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Sub­Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and gangetic West Bengal.

Heavy rains are very likely at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura. Dust storms are very likely at isolated places in Rajasthan, an official said.