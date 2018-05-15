Karnataka election results today may offer blueprint for 2019

Karnataka election results would also serve up an indication of the national mood going into 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where a direct face-off between BJP’s PM Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi is a given. Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: The Karnataka elections could be best compared to a game of poker. The ruling Congress has bet big, thinking it has a good hand, while the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with much to spare but a lot more to lose, has raised the stakes. The Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), with an average hand, is all in. The grand prize: the opportunity to form the government in Karnataka, and set the narrative for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Every election is a tough battle for its participants, but the impact of the Karnataka elections, it would seem, will reach farther than the others for all stakeholders, mainly the three major political parties—BJP, Congress and JD(S).

The BJP is trying hard to wrest power in Karnataka to open the door to other southern states, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where it has little or no representation. The Congress is fighting to retain the state, one of the few still under its control, to help its fortunes in next year’s Lok Sabha elections. And the JD(S) is fighting hard not just to remain relevant but for its very survival. A wipeout for JD(S) could serve as a template for regional parties in other states as well.

As one of the last big states heading to assembly polls before next year’s general election, Karnataka would also serve up an indication of the national mood. In a year’s time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be fighting for a new term in office.

The high-pitched campaign by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, assisted by the party’s national president, Rahul Gandhi, could help the Congress revive its sagging fortunes at the centre, where it has been reduced to a distant second, with its hopes pegged on uniting the opposition to the BJP.

“For the BJP, Karnataka is the gateway to the south. It is both the source of money as in the last (B.S.) Yeddyurappa-Reddy brothers regime, as well as the site to experiment and stabilize an electoral and political strategy for the south —how much can you push the button on communalism, on love jihad, on ghar wapasi,” said Sudhir Krishnaswamy, political analyst and faculty at the Azim Premji University, adding that it was a testing of the waters.

The JD(S), it would seem, has the most to lose. “For JD(S), it is their survival,” said Narendar Pani, political analyst and faculty at the Azim Premji University. The regional party, which has so far managed to maintain the balance of power during fractured verdicts, could face an existential crisis if it cannot retain most of the seats it won in 2013. Its seats would also give an indication of whether the attempt to revive plans to form a “third-front” nationally ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, for a non-BJP, non-Congress, government at the centre would be possible, at least next year.

For now, the cards are yet to be revealed.