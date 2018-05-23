Congress plans anti-BJP campaign on 26 May

Congress president Rahul Gandhi meets his party workers at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi:Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party has chalked out a protest campaign called “Betrayal Day” (Vishwasghaat Diwas) to mark the fourth anniversary of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 26 May.

The party will hold protest demonstrations and engage with the public across the country on Saturday, when the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) completes four years in office.

“On completion of four years of the BJP-led government on 26 May, Congress party has decided to hold dharnas, protest demonstrations across the country. Our state unit leaders and in-charges as well as district level units will organize protest demonstrations,” Ashok Gehlot, Congress general secretary in-charge of organization told reporters on Wednesday.

“This government is using public money to celebrate their anniversaries year after year, particularly by putting out advertisements. Congress has never promoted this culture,” he said, adding that the party leaders will raise all the relevant issues concerning people in the protest demonstrations.

Speaking to reporters, Randeep Surjewala, chief spokesperson of the Congress party, attacked the government over inflation, black money, unemployment, fuel prices and attacks on Dalits—issues that are likely to be raised by the Congress in its protest campaign.