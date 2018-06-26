Now, apply for passport from anywhere in the country
The citizen-centric initiative is expected to benefit applicants who are unable to apply at a Passport Seva Kendra or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra near their place of residence
New Delhi: Indian nationals seeking passport can now apply from anywhere in the country irrespective of where they live, under a new liberalized scheme launched by the external affairs ministry on Tuesday.
“With the launch of this new scheme, applicants can now choose the Regional Passport Office (RPO) and thus the desired Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)/Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) under the RPO where they wish to submit application,” a statement from the ministry said.
This is “irrespective of whether the present residential address specified in the application form lies within the jurisdiction of the selected RPO or not”, the statement said.
Police verification, “if required for a specific passport, would be conducted at the address specified in the application form. The passport will be printed and despatched by the RPO selected for application submission by the applicant,” the statement said.
The citizen-centric initiative is expected to benefit applicants who are unable to apply at a PSK/POPSK near their ordinary place of residence, the statement added.
Separately, Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj launched a passport service mobile app also on Tuesday. Applicants can now use the app, available on Android and iOS platforms, to apply, pay and schedule appointments for passport services without accessing the regional passport office websites on a computer.
