After another poll setback, Congress turns to JD(S) to form govt in Karnataka

Senior Congress leaders said on Tuesday that former party president Sonia Gandhi was instrumental in the decision to form an alliance with the JD(S), along with party president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Congress party on Tuesday faced yet another setback as it failed to return to power on its own in Karnataka. However, the party moved swiftly after the verdict threw a hung mandate and its top leaders reached out to Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) leaders to stitch a post-poll alliance.

Ever since its historic defeat by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2014 general elections, the Congress party has lost every incumbent state. The Karnataka verdict is also expected to have an impact on Congress which is the key challenger in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan—all of which go to polls in about six months.

The verdict also spelt a reversal of the political fortunes of outgoing chief minister K. Siddaramaiah, one of the last remaining regional satraps of the party, who failed to retain one of the two seats he contested. He was the face of party’s campaign in the state where the BJP emerged as the single largest party but still fell short of a majority.

Senior Congress leaders said on Tuesday that former party president Sonia Gandhi was instrumental in the decision to form an alliance with the JD(S), along with party president Rahul Gandhi. Top leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge led the discussions.

“We are confident of forming government with JD(S) but the verdict is a setback and reminder to us that we need to improve our electoral performance. Our stalwarts have fallen and that is worrying. The amount of work done in the state is not getting reflected in polling booths and we have to work on that,” a senior Congress leader closely involved with the party’s campaign in the state said, requesting anonymity.

In a clear signal that the party suffered due to anti-incumbency, at least 10 state ministers lost their seats in the election. The party failed to buck the trend in the state where every incumbent government since 1985 has been voted out.

The verdict has put the spotlight back on Rahul Gandhi who oversaw the campaign. It was in this election that Gandhi announced his prime ministerial ambitions. Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Congress is looking to reach out to other like-minded opposition parties to bring them together.

“A big thank you to all those who voted for the Congress in these elections. We appreciate your support and will fight for you. Thank you also to our workers and leaders for their dedication & untiring hard work in support of the party,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter late Tuesday evening.