Ayodhya land dispute: Shia Waqf Board ready to relinquish their one-third share, SC told

New Delhi: The Shia Waqf Board on Friday told the Supreme Court that it was in favour of settling the Ayodhya land dispute peacefully in the interest of “unity, integrity and honour of this great country” by relinquishing their one-third share in the disputed area.

On previous occasions as well the Shia Central Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh had told the apex court that it was amenable to building a mosque in a Muslim-dominated area, at a reasonable distance from the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site. It said that rather than partition the site in Ayodhya, the proposed mosque could be located at a reasonable distance from the disputed site to avoid any clashes in the future.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and S. Abdul Nazeer was hearing arguments on referring the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case to a constitution bench for further consideration.

The Shia Waqf Board’s submission was rebutted by counsel for the Sunni Waqf board Rajiv Dhavan on the grounds that the Shia Waqf Board had no locus in the matter.

A civil suit for deciding the title of the property on which the Babri Masjid stood before it was demolished on 6 December 1992 had been filed before the Allahabad high court. in 2010, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court had ruled in favour of partitioning the land equally among three parties—the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and the ‘Ram Lalla’ (infant Lord Ram), represented by the Hindu Mahasabha.

The verdict was stayed by the Supreme Court in 2011.

On 30 May, 2017, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court framed criminal conspiracy charges against senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders for the demolition of the Babri Masjid mosque in Ayodhya by a mob in 1992. The leaders include former deputy prime minister L.K. Advani, union minister Uma Bharti and former union minister Murli Manohar Joshi.

The matter would be next head on 20 July.