Factional feud hits Congress in Kerala over Rajya Sabha election

Thiruvananthapuram: While the Congress party is trying to bring back estranged alliance partners to form an anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition ahead of the 2019 general elections, its state unit in Kerala chooses to differ.

The decision to support Jose K. Mani, the son of K.M. Mani of Kerala Congress, for the Rajya Sabha earlier this month, has triggered an all-out war between rival factions. While young and independent members are openly criticizing Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala for joining hands with Mani, the factions led by the senior state leaders are up in arms to silence the protesters.

The bickering among leaders led the party to issue a gag order last week to prevent leaders from different factions to air their views before the media.

However, on 13 June, former state Congress president V.M. Sudheeran, who claims to be an independent among the group of loyalists, defied the gag order and called the move a “Himalayan blunder”. In a press interaction, Sudheeran also accused Chandy and Chennithala of not working in the best interest of the state and the party.

Kerala is important for the Congress, given that it holds 11 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Its performance in Kerala could be significant during the showdown with the BJP in the 2019 general elections. The election is also important for the state unit as a show of strength against the communist party to which it lost in the 2016 assembly election.

But a divided house, coming right after a humiliating defeat in a crucial bypoll last month, does not inspire much confidence, say analysts. A crop of young legislators questioning their seniors are also on the rise.

Earlier six legislators had openly aired their differences with the decision to re-elect sitting MP and senior Congress leader P.J. Kurien to the Rajya Sabha. In fact, Chandy, in consultation with group leaders and ally Muslim League, had to give in to their demands, and choose Mani instead for the Rajya Sabha slot. The move only added to the controversy, triggering a bigger protest.

However, according to a state Congress leader, the young legislators have agreed to keep calm after a series of discussions over the last two weeks. But they have made themselves clear. They want to redraw the traditional factional lines, and decisions to be made after consulting them, he said, requesting anonymity

“Clearly, the current developments have opened up a series of new battlefronts. It has renewed factional feuds, have posed young leaders versus old ones, as dynamics with allies are being questioned...The first victim of all of this seems to be the election of a new state president, which is supposed to happen shortly. A presidential candidate who can make peace with all these battling units seems unlikely and, without one, the party may not be able to work too well during the next elections,” said Jacob George, veteran journalist and political commentator.

“Everybody claims to be fighting for the party,” said the Congress leader. “But if they don’t stop the fighting soon, there will be no party to fight for in the future.”