Modi told Theresa May UK courts questioning conditions of Indian jails unwarranted: Sushma Swaraj

Foreign minister Sushma Swaraj. File photo: Mint

New Delhi: India has told Britain that its questioning of the conditions in Indian prisons against the backdrop of defaulter businessman Vijay Mallya’s apprehensions about being housed in poor conditions in jails was unwarranted, given that Britain had imprisoned Indian freedom fighters in some of the same prisons.

India’s sharp response was conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he met British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Summit in April, foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said.

“Prime Minister Modi told British Prime Minister Theresa May that the British courts asking about the condition of Indian jails is not right, as these are the same prisons where they (British colonial rulers) had jailed our leaders like (Mahatma) Gandhi and (Jawaharlal) Nehru,” she said at a press conference on the occasion of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance completing four years in office.

Mallya was arrested on 18 April in London on a warrant issued by Indian authorities accusing him of conspiring to defraud Indian banks through a Rs9,100 crore ($1.4 billion) loan to Kingfisher Airlines Ltd—a premium airline he founded in 2005, and shut down seven years later.

Mallya left India in 2016, saying he was moving to England to be closer to his children. He has refused to return to India and said he fears an unfair trial amid the “media frenzy and hysteria” over unpaid dues. Mallya has also said government agencies are pursuing a “heavily biased investigation” and holding him guilty without trial.

Earlier this month, Mallya had lost a UK lawsuit filed by Indian banks seeking to collect more than $1.55 billion amid allegations that he had committed massive fraud.