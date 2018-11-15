Gaja cyclone latest news: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on high alert

The Indian Navy was Wednesday put on high alert in view of cyclone Gaja . Photo: PIB

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a cyclonic storm and is set to make landfall between Cuddalore and Pamban on Thursday evening bringing heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu. The state governments of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have put in several emergency measures to reduce the impact of cyclone Gaja that lay over southwest and adjoining southeast and west central Bay of Bengal. The cyclone is very likely to cross coast with a wind speed gusting upto 100 kmph. Here are latest developments on cyclone Gaja.

Cyclone Gaja: Navy put on high alert

The Indian Navy was Wednesday put on high alert in view of cyclone Gaja approaching the coast of south Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Navy officials said the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) has assumed a high degree of readiness to render necessary humanitarian assistance as the cyclone is poised to cross the coast of the two states on Thursday evening.

He said these ships will have additional divers, doctors, inflatable rubber boats, integral helicopters and relief material on board.

The official said helicopters, Dornier aircraft and one P8I aircraft are on standby to undertake reconnaissance, rescue and casualty evacuation.

Cyclone Gaja: Damage feared in several districts of Tamil Nadu

The sea is expected to be rough to very rough along the coast of Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. The waves are likely to rise to about one metre and inundate low-lying areas of Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal at the time of landfall.

Damage is feared in districts of Cuddalore, Nagappattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Ramanathapuram. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into central and south Bay of Bengal from November 13 to 15.

The Tamil Nadu government has put its machinery on alert and kept around 31,000 rescue personnel on stand-by. Neighbouring Puducherry was also alerted and precautionary steps were being taken to meet the situation. The National and State Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed while vigil has been proposed in coastal districts.

Cyclone Gaja: Emergency measures

All educational institutions in Puducherry and Karaikal regions would remain closed today in view of the cyclone. Central Water Commission has advised constant vigil over dams. Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar told reporters that dams, lakes and rivers channels were being monitored continuously.

The CWC had advised action as per the standard operating procedure as heavy rainfall in catchment areas could fill up the dams fast in less than 24 hours.

Mobile operators have assured to move ‘Cell on Wheels’ mobile platforms to provide uninterrupted mobile connectivity to Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts which are likely to witness the cyclone impact during landfall.

The government has also held discussions with oil marketing companies and advised to maintain sufficient fuel stock.

While reiterating caution to fishermen to not venture into the sea, a comprehensive list of do’s and don’ts have been circulated to the people to safeguard themselves against cyclone Gaja.