West Bengal assembly okays state’s name change to Bangla
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee always wanted the state to be referred to as Bengal in English, but in the end she had to settle for Bangla
Kolkata: They may have sharp differences over development and governance, but lawmakers in West Bengal unanimously voted on Thursday to change the name of the state to Bangla. The Trinamool Congress had in August 2016 passed a similar resolution to rename the state, but at that time it was proposed that West Bengal will get three different names in English, Hindi and Bengali—Bengal, Bangal and Bangla, respectively.
The opposition parties—primarily the Left—had at that time opposed the idea of the state having multiple names, prompting chief minister Mamata Banerjee to describe their stand as a “historic blunder”.
However, the Centre didn’t approve the proposal, and asked the state to decide for itself one name for all languages, Banerjee said in the assembly on Thursday.
Prior to 2016, the state’s legislative assembly had passed a proposal twice to change the name of the state to Bangla—in 1999 under the Left rule and in 2011 after Banerjee took office as chief minister. The name of the state can formally change only after the Centre has signed off on it.
Banerjee always wanted the state to be referred to as Bengal in English, but in the end she had to settle for Bangla. The decision to take Bangla as the new name was made in September last year.
Banerjee pushed for the change of name to lift the state in alphabetical order: West Bengal would always appear at the bottom of lists.
