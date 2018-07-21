TMC will sweep in all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee announced that she will hold a rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds opposite the iconic Victoria Memorial Hall on 19 January and invite all opposition leaders to attend it. Photo: Mint

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Saturday launched her campaign for the 2019 general elections with the announcement that she will lead an initiative to build a pan-India pre-poll alliance of all political parties opposed to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing the Trinamool Congress’s annual martyrs’ day rally in Kolkata, Banerjee announced that she will hold a rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds opposite the iconic Victoria Memorial Hall on 19 January and invite all opposition leaders to attend it.

Bengal will lead the initiative to bring together all political parties and overthrow the BJP, she said, addressing an estimated half a million people. Taking a dig, she described the BJP as the Taliban ruining the true essence of Hinduism.

The BJP responded promptly. Its national secretary Rahul Sinha announced that prime minister Narendra Modi will also address a rally at the same ground, tentatively on 23 January. The party will take out rathyatra from each of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha constituencies which will converge at the rally ground.

Referring to Friday’s trust vote in the parliament, Banerjee said the BJP may have the numbers inside the parliament, but it doesn’t outside it. The BJP can on its own win a maximum of 150 seats in the 2019 general elections, she claimed, adding that the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal will sweep in all the 42 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP overcame the no-trust motion on the strength of the support of parties such as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). “Had Jayalalitha been alive, the AIADMK would not have voted for the BJP,” she said, adding that in next year’s general elections, the party will face a whitewash in Tamil Nadu.

M.K. Stalin, working president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), is the man to watch out for in Tamil Nadu, Banerjee said.

Even in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP claimed 80 seats in 2014, a reversal is awaiting if the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaujwadi Party come together. If that were to happen, the BJP will win in 30 seats in Uttar Pradesh at best, she said, while predicting similar setbacks in states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and even Gujarat.

She, however, sounded sceptical about the Congress and the Left parties. These parties should realise that they cannot back the BJP in West Bengal and seek our support at the Centre, she said, referring to the unannounced alliance of opposition parties recently witnessed in West Bengal, which has helped the BJP gain ground in the state.

On Saturday, former BJP MP in Rajya Sabha Chandan Mitra joined the Trinamool Congress. Among others who joined the party at the annual martyrs’ day function were Congress legislators—Sabina Yasmin, Apurba Sarkar, Akrurzaman and Samar Mukherjee—and former Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Moinul Hasan.