RCEP members finalize package to conclude trade negotiations by year-end

India’s trade minister Suresh Prabhu attended the two-day Singapore ministerial meet. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: In a major breakthrough, members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) that includes India and China have finalized an early-harvest “package” with an aim to conclude trade negotiations by the year-end.

In the two-day Singapore Ministerial which concluded on Friday, trade ministers of the 16 member grouping tasked negotiators to leverage on the positive momentum to expeditiously bring negotiations to a “mutually beneficial and fair conclusion”.

“The Ministers adopted a Package of Year-End Deliverables developed by the Trade Negotiating Committee, and welcomed the plans to achieve the targets set out in the Package. The Ministers expressed the hope that completion of the Package would signify the substantial conclusion of the RCEP negotiations this year,” RCEP trade ministers said in a joint statement. India’s trade minister Suresh Prabhu attended the meeting.

India has been unsure of remaining in the RCEP and granting greater market access because of its whopping $63 billion trade deficit with China. The steel sector is particularly concerned, as China has been dumping iron and steel products in India at a much lower price than that of the domestic industry. India has often resorted to anti-dumping measures to protect local companies from the onslaught of cheap Chinese imports.

The joint statement said the trade ministers also provided guidance on specific issues elevated by the Trade Negotiating Committee and exchanged views on the next steps toward the conclusion of negotiations.

So far negotiations for four chapters have been concluded including the Chapters on Customs Procedures and Trade Facilitation and Government Procurement. “The Ministers noted with appreciation the good traction made in the negotiations of other chapters, with some now nearing conclusion,” the statement added.

The trade ministers underscored the significance of establishing the world’s largest free trade area among 16 diverse participating countries under RCEP amidst the escalating trade frictions, and took it as a collective responsibility to uphold a global trade environment that is open, rules based, and inclusive. “To this end, the Ministers reaffirmed the commitment to see RCEP through its conclusion and achieve a comprehensive, high-quality and mutually beneficial economic partnership agreement, notwithstanding rising uncertainties in the global trade environment,” the statement added.