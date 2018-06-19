TMC aims to step up online presence

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee has over 2.8 million followers, each, on Facebook and Twitter, but compared with her own following on social media, her party is way behind. The party’s Facebook page has about 486,000 followers. Its Twitter handle is even less popular with just about 176,000 followers.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has established itself as the main opposition party in West Bengal, has a huge lead over the TMC on Facebook. Its page dedicated for West Bengal has over 1.2 million followers.

TMC now wants to step up its social media outreach, to project Mamata Banerjee as the next prime minister, said Biswanath Chakraborty, a professor of political science at Kolkata’s Rabindra Bharati University and an election analyst. The local electorate is important, but reaching out to a national audience through social media is the focus of the initiative, he added.

The party has decided to hold a one-day training session to raise a brigade of young workers to campaign and take on the BJP on social media. For Wednesday’s programme in Kolkata, at least 279 workers have already registered. A defector from the BJP will oversee the training in “perception management” under information technology experts.

One of the co-conveners of TMC’s social media cell, Diptangshu Chowdhury, is a former army officer, who had unsuccessfully fought the 2016 assembly election from the industrial town of Asansol on a BJP ticket.

The aim of the initiative is to spread the message of Banerjee’s “good governance” in each of the state’s 42 Lok Sabha constituencies, said Chowdhury, who joined the Trinamool Congress last December.

The overall initiative is, however, being led by Abhishek Banerjee, the chief minister’s nephew and the president of the youth wing of the party.

The participants will be taught how to use social media tools to manage perception. After training, the activists will return to their constituencies and work at the grassroots level, he added. TMC has already started separate Facebook pages and Twitter handles for each of the 42 parliamentary constituencies in the state. The aim is to create constituency-specific communication material. The party is also eyeing WhatsApp as a medium for outreach. It has already penetrated 350 groups, while the target is to follow or determine the discourse in at least 10,000 such WhatsApp groups.