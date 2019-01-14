Supreme Court seeks govt reply on surveillance order

The Supreme Court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking that the government surveillance order be quashed in the interest of justice as it was ‘illegal, unconstitutional and ultra vires’. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday agreed to examine a challenge to the December notification of the ministry of home affairs that allowed 10 central agencies, on grounds of internal security, to monitor and decrypt information stored on any computer. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice to the Centre and sought its response on the surveillance order within six weeks.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions seeking that the MHA order of 21 December be quashed in the interest of justice as it was “illegal, unconstitutional and ultra vires”.

It also sought a direction from the court to prohibit the agencies from initiating criminal proceedings or investigation against anybody under the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, that could be invoked under the notification.

The order, which was issued on the 21 December, authorizes the Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation, National Investigation Agency, Cabinet Secretariat (R&AW), Directorate of Signal Intelligence (for service areas of Jammu and Kashmir, North-East and Assam) and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to track content “generated, received and stored” in any computer belonging to any individual or organization.

Giving the go-ahead under Section 69 (1) of the IT Act, 2000, the home ministry said that each case of interception, monitoring, decryption had to be approved by the Union home secretary and reviewed every two months by the cabinet secretary.