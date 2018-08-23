Falling rupee is Arun Jaitley’s top concern

Union Minister Arun Jaitley was recuperating from a kidney transplant operation that took place in May. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley today resumed charge as the finance and corporate affairs minister after a gap of more than three months. Jaitley returns at a time the government is faced with the problem of a weakening currency leading to challenges on the external sector front.

The Indian rupee weakened past 70 against the dollar earlier this month raising concerns of the current account deficit widening. The volatility in international oil prices have also been a concern.

The minister will also have to defend the track record of the National Democratic Alliance when it comes to growth after a recent draft report on GDP back series data showed that the performance of the previous Congress-led government was much better.

The report, which calculated India’s GDP with a base year of 2011-12, showed the Indian economy grew over 10% twice during the tenure of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government’s tenure with the average growth being over 8% in this 10-year period. In contrast, the growth in NDA’s four-year tenure averages 7.3%.

Jaitley was recuperating from a kidney transplant operation that took place in May. He was suffering from a kidney ailment and was undergoing dialysis before the transplant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had temporarily assigned the Finance and corporate affairs portfolio to Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal till Jaitley recovered.

“The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed to assign the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs to Shri Arun Jaitley,” said a press communique from the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.

Jaitley is one of the senior most ministers in the Modi cabinet and has been the finance minister since the government came to power in 2014.

Jaitley will resume charge at 11 am today in North Block, said a ministry of finance spokesperson.