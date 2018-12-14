Rafale deal verdict: Supreme Court says no need for court-monitored probe

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, said there has been necessity of fighter aircraft and the country cannot remain without fighter jets. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday gave a clean chit to the decision-making procedure followed by the government for the deal between India and France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets. Dismissing a challenge to the decision-making process, Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, “On the decision-making process, we are satisfied that there is no no occasion to set aside the contract.”

“Mere conjecture is of no use. These are contracts for defence procurement and broadly the process was followed,” Gogoi said.

A bench headed by CJI Gogoi said intervention by the court was unnecessary as it dismissed the case.

The apex court also refrained from getting into the pricing aspect of the fighter jets. “It’s not the court’s job to go into pricing,” it was held.

“Our country can’t be unprepared for fifth generation aircraft of which we have none of. We can’t sit in judgment over purchase of 36 aircraft instead of 126,” Gogoi said in this regard.

The judgment of the apex court is likely to have significant political implications as the Congress party has made the Rafale deal a key poll issue both in the just concluded state elections and in the run-up to the general elections next year.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has raised the issue on multiple occasions and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a ‘clear cut case of corruption’. Congress and other opposition parties have been raising the issue in Parliament as well with former party chief Sonia Gandhi leading the protest on one occasion.

“I am very happy that SC has given a decision upholding the Rafale deal...the entire deal was fair, transparent and honest,” union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on Friday. “I will only urge one thing today that all campaign around Rafale deal must end today,” he added.

Union minister Rajnath Singh also spoke on the issue and said that Congress’ allegations were ‘baseless to gain political mileage’.

The apex court was ruling on a batch of petitions seeking a stay on the ₹59,000 crore Rafale deal, signed between India and France in 2016.

The court while hearing the matter had questioned officials from the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the combat aircraft and the need to change the offset guidelines in 2015.

The government had claimed it scrapped the original procurement deal for 126 aircraft with state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) because of differences between HAL and the vendor, Dassault Aviation, the maker of Rafale, a twin-engine medium multi-role combat aircraft.

Petitioner and lawyer Prashant Bhushan had opposed this and also challenged the government’s stand that it did it not know who the offset partner was for Dassault at the time of finalizing the deal.

He argued that the government’s stand was unsustainable because the defence procurement procedure (DPP) says that all proposals for offset contracts need to be approved by the defence minister.

Bhushan had also questioned how the government’s decision to procure 126 aircraft was changed to 36, calling it a “gross violation of procedure”.

Bhushan said it was clear that Reliance Infrastructure Ltd was chosen as the offset partner at the insistence of the Indian government and that this was a legitimate matter for investigation.

On 12 November, the Centre justified the decision-making process and choice of offset partner in detail, saying it had followed the process set out in the DPP of 2013. Pricing details were, however, submitted to the court in a sealed cover.

The batch of pleas included one by former finance minister Yashwant Sinha seeking a court-monitored investigation to ensure an “independent, robust, and fair investigation, free from the influence of the powerful people involved”.

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has a 51:49 joint venture with Dassault called Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL), which has an offset contract of about ₹30,000 crore for 36 Rafale aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s decision to buy the 36 jets off the shelf in a government-to-government agreement during his visit to France in April 2015, cancelling the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government’s 2012 decision to buy 18 Rafale jets in a fly-away condition and manufacture 108 in India. The delivery of the jets is slated to begin in September 2019.