Committed to peace but not at the cost of self respect: Modi’s message to Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: In a strong warning to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India was committed to peace but it would not happen at the cost of compromising on self respect and unity of the country.

In his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Modi said India celebrated the second anniversary of surgical strikes conducted two years ago by Indian soldiers against those involved in a proxy war through acts of terrorism.

“People of India celebrated Parakram parv (bravery) day to mark the second anniversary of surgical strikes conducted two years ago. Our soldiers had given a befitting reply to those involved in proxy war against India through acts of terrorism. We believe in peace and are committed towards it, but it will not happen at the cost of self respect and unity of the country,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday.

The Prime Minister said the two-year anniversary of surgical strikes was celebrated to make the people of India, especially youth, aware of the capabilities and strength of soldiers, while keeping in mind that the armed forces were keeping the country safe even at the cost of their own lives.

“Parakram Parv reminds the youth of the country about the glorious acts of courage of our armed forces, which helps us safeguard the unity and integrity of the country. It is now clear that our soldiers will give befitting reply to all those who are trying to disturb peace and end the atmosphere of development in the country,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister added that India was among the countries, which sent the maximum number of soldiers for peace keeping missions of the United Nations, and that Indian soldiers were working for peace under the UN for several decades.

Talking about the conspicuous purchasing pattern of Indians, Modi said people should remember that when they went for shopping, the products they bought should benefit Indians, especially those who worked hard, people who invested their money and those who had used their talent to make the product.