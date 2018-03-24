Two militants killed in Anantnag encounter
Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district
Last Published: Sat, Mar 24 2018. 11 51 AM IST
Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.
Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Shistragam village in Dooru area of Anantnag, security forces launched a search and cordon operation in the area late last night, a police official said. He said while there was some exchange of fire after the cordon was established, the operation was halted for the night.
The encounter resumed this morning and two militants were killed, the official said. He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.
The official said the encounter is over and arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site.
First Published: Sat, Mar 24 2018. 10 42 AM IST
