Delhi Metro to hike parking charges by 50% from 1 May

New Delhi: Get ready to shell out more for parking at the DMRC parking lots from 1 May, with the fares witnessing a 50% increase across different slabs, a move that comes months after the metro fare hike.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in a statement, today said the parking charges have been increased after a gap of five years in view of higher charges levied by the city’s civic agencies.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi Metro, those parking cars at its premises will have to pay Rs30 instead of the existing Rs20 for up to six hours from the coming month. Also, a person parking his car for beyond six hours and up to 12 hours will pay Rs50 instead of Rs30, and those parking beyond 12 hours will have to shell out Rs60 instead of Rs40. The night charges for parking cars i.e. between midnight and 5 am will be Rs60, which is currently Rs40, it said.

The metro has also hiked the monthly charges for car parking from Rs1,000 to Rs1,200. Users will have to pay double the charges if they park their cars at night.

Parking bikes for up to six hours will cost Rs15 instead of Rs10, while the charges beyond six to 12 hours will be Rs25 against the existing Rs15, the statement said. The DMRC said those parking bikes for more than 12 hours will have to pay Rs30 instead of Rs20, while the night charges for parking between midnight to 5 am hours for the same have been increased from Rs20 to Rs30. The monthly charge for parking bikes has also been hiked from Rs475 to Rs600 and the amount will be doubled if bikes are parked at night i.e. from midnight to 5 am, it said.

Parking cycles at the Delhi Metro’s parking lots for up to six hours will cost Rs5 instead of Rs3. If it goes up to 12 hours, the parking rate will be Rs5 against the existing Rs4, the DMRC said. If a person parks his cycle for more than 12 hours, he will have to pay Rs10 instead of Rs5. The monthly charge for parking cycle has been increased from Rs45 to Rs70 and the amount will be double if cycles are parked at night as well, the statement said, adding the night charge for parking cycles between midnight and 5 am will be Rs10 instead of Rs5.

In October last year, the DMRC had effected the fare hike, leading to a rise of around Rs10 for nearly every distance slab, which had come barely five months after an earlier hike of up to 100%. The metro, however, lost over three lakh commuters a day after the steep fare hike came into effect on 10 October, an RTI query had revealed.

The metro’s daily average ridership came down to 24.2 lakh in October, 2017 from 27.4 lakh in September that year, translating to a fall of around 11%, the RTI had revealed.