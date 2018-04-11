CBI questions Rabri Devi in railway hotel tender case

Security personnel stand outside Rabri Devi’s residence in Patna on Tuesday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday questioned Rabri Devi, wife of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, as part of its investigation into a railway hotel tender case.

In July 2017, the CBI registered a case against former railway minister Prasad, his wife and son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav for alleged irregularities in a deal dating back to 2006.

The agency’s first information report named the then managing director of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd (IRCTC), two directors of a private company, Sarla Gupta and her husband Prem Chand Gupta, “a private person”, “a private marketing company and unknown others”.

The case has to do with irregularities in the award of a tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels at Ranchi and Puri to a private company in 2006, at a time when Lalu Prasad was the Union railway minister.