President Kovind urges people to join hands in fight against poverty, inequality

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of Independence Day. PTI

New Delhi: On the eve of the 72nd Independence Day, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday stressed on the importance of people’s participation in development, poverty reduction and inequality, saying it was not the government’s duty alone.

“Together, we can eliminate poverty, illiteracy and inequality. We can and we must do this together. The government has a leading role, but not the sole role. Let us use the government’s programmes and projects to further our own efforts. Let us make that sense of ownership our motivation,” said President Kovind in his address to the nation.

He added that even after 70 years of Independence, there were stark gaps in the development narrative. Kovind elaborated that the government was taking steps through its flagship programmes to take the message of development to the poorest and the deprived sections of society.

“The Gram Swaraj Abhiyan is taking seven flagship programmes to the very doorstep of the poorest and the most deprived among our fellow citizens. These services include access to electricity, access to formal banking system, access to welfare and insurance programmes, and access to immunization.”

Kovind’s second customary address as the President of India focused on diverse issues, including the role of women “as absolutely critical entrants to our institutions of higher learning and our workforce” as well as the youth by encouraging them in “building capacities for skilling and scholarship”, among other things.

“The choice is theirs, as a nation and as a society, we must ensure that they have the right and the ability to exercise that choice. Women have a special role in our society. The expansion of freedom in our country in many senses amounts to the expansion of freedom for women in our country,” said the President.

He further said that development was a collaboration of public agencies and community groups, with selfless people who are keen to share, to empathize and to give back to the country.

Kovind added that the country was at the cusp of achieving many long-awaited goals, such as universal access to electricity, the elimination of open defecation and homelessness, which could lead to eliminating extreme poverty.