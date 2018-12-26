Andhra Pradesh gets new high court, to function from 1 January
Justice Ramesh Ranganathan, who is at present the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand high court, will head the new Andhra Pradesh high court
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday issued orders for the creation of a separate high court for Andhra Pradesh which will start functioning from 1 January 2019 from Amravati.
After the creation of Telangana, the high court of the two states was functioning from Hyderabad.
With the creation of the new high court, the country will have 25 high courts.
According to the notification issued by the Law Ministry, Justice Ramesh Ranganathan, who is at present the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand high court, will head the new high court.
It will have 15 other judges besides the chief justice.
First Published: Wed, Dec 26 2018. 08 41 PM IST
