 Andhra Pradesh gets new high court, to function from 1 January - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

Andhra Pradesh gets new high court, to function from 1 January

Justice Ramesh Ranganathan, who is at present the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand high court, will head the new Andhra Pradesh high court

Last Published: Wed, Dec 26 2018. 08 41 PM IST
PTI
President Ram Nath Kovind today issued orders for the creation of a separate high court for Andhra Pradesh . Photo: Mint
President Ram Nath Kovind today issued orders for the creation of a separate high court for Andhra Pradesh . Photo: Mint

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday issued orders for the creation of a separate high court for Andhra Pradesh which will start functioning from 1 January 2019 from Amravati.

After the creation of Telangana, the high court of the two states was functioning from Hyderabad.

With the creation of the new high court, the country will have 25 high courts.

According to the notification issued by the Law Ministry, Justice Ramesh Ranganathan, who is at present the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand high court, will head the new high court.

It will have 15 other judges besides the chief justice.

First Published: Wed, Dec 26 2018. 08 41 PM IST
Topics: Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh new high court Justice Ramesh Ranganathan Ram Nath Kovind Law Ministry

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »