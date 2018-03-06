Donald Trump says more staff will leave as he seeks ‘perfection’
Washington: US President Donald Trump is denying his White House is chaotic but says more staff will leave as he seeks “perfection.”
Trump tweeted on Tuesday: “The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision.” Trump wrote: I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy!”
The president was pushing back against news report the White House is again being consumed by dysfunction and disarray.
Trump last week made a surprise announcement he was slapping tariffs on steel and aluminium imports. His communications director abruptly announced her resignation, and questions persist about the longevity of other top White House aides.
