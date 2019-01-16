 Govt forms ministerial panel to resolve GST issues plaguing lottery business - Livemint
Govt forms ministerial panel to resolve GST issues plaguing lottery business

The panel has been set six terms of reference which include the most crucial question of whether the two kinds of lotteries should attract the same rate of tax

Last Published: Wed, Jan 16 2019. 07 36 PM IST
Dhirendra Tripathi
Photo: Shoba Narayan
Photo: Shoba Narayan

New Delhi: The government has constituted an eight-member ministerial panel to study and resolve issues that are hurting the lottery business in the country as a result of implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Currently, GST on lotteries run by

First Published: Wed, Jan 16 2019. 07 34 PM IST
Topics: lottery business GST Goods and Services Tax tax

