Flood warning sounded in TN as Mettur dam reaches full capacity

Chennai: Last week, when the traditional thandora (tom-tom) announcement of a flood warning reached Reddiyur village in Salem district, the people were hearing it after many years.

People in the low-lying areas were asked to move to safer locations due to the possibility of a flood following a heavy downpour in catchment areas of the Cauvery river and an increase in discharge of water from the reservoirs Krishna Raja Sagar and Kabini in neighbouring Karnataka.

For the first time in five years, the Stanley reservoir at Mettur in Tamil Nadu also reached its full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 ft on Monday morning as it touched the 93.47 thousand million cubic feet. It is the 39th time the dam has realised its full capacity in its 84-year history.

The discharge from the dam was increased to 50,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) by Monday evening.

On Sunday, five people were washed away near Salem due to strong currents in the Cauvery.

Flood alerts have been issued in 12 districts in Tamil Nadu—Salem, Dharmapuri, Erode, Namakkal, Trichy, Karur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Pudukottai.

Water was released from Mettur Dam for irrigation by chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on 19 July. He had claimed that arriving at a permanent solution on the Cauvery dispute was an achievement of his government.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee were formed in June, according to the Supreme Court’s order on the Cauvery river water-sharing dispute. The apex court had asked Karnataka to release 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to Tamil Nadu.

As the reservoir neared its full capacity on Sunday night the public works department officials opened 16 sluice gates to release the surplus water.

The chief minister’s office issued a statement on Monday: “Since the flow of water is high, people are prohibited from entering the river in the restricted areas and those staying in low-lying areas have been asked to move to safer locations.”

Special teams are patrolling the banks of the river in all the districts in the Cauvery delta basin to ensure the safety of the people living in the low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, on Sunday morning, the sluice gates of the Grand Anicut (Kallanai) Dam near Trichy district were opened to allow the release of waters which would benefit the farmers in the Cauvery Delta districts for their samba (long-term) paddy cultivation.

While the kuruvai (short-term) cultivation has already begun, the water that has been released now could be utilized for samba around the second week of August.

More than 450,000 acres in the Cauvery Delta region would be irrigated, said P.R. Pandian, a farmers’ association leader.

He added that the government and public works department officials should make sure the water is stored in the lakes, ponds and other water bodies, so that there is no wastage of excess water.