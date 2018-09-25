April-August fiscal deficit at 94.7% of full-year target
Net tax receipts in the first five months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were ₹3.66 trillion
Last Published: Tue, Sep 25 2018. 05 13 PM IST
New Delhi: India reported on Tuesday a fiscal deficit of ₹5.9 trillion ($81.4 billion) for April-August, or 94.7% of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year compared with 96.1% a year earlier.
Net tax receipts in the first five months of the fiscal year that ends in March 2019 were ₹3.66 trillion, government data showed.
India expects to trim the deficit to 3.3% of GDP this fiscal year, after meeting an upwardly revised fiscal deficit target of 3.5% of GDP in 2017/18.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)
First Published: Tue, Sep 25 2018. 05 11 PM IST
More From Politics »
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Muslim body moves SC seeking to strike down triple talaq ordinance
- Bids invited for debt-ridden Videocon under insolvency resolution process
- Cloud technologies growing fast in India: Prasad Rai
- IndusInd Bank customers can now use voice-based command through Alexa for banking services
- PPI industry still awaits Aadhaar access