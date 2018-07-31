Bob Woodward, Watergate scandal reporter, to tackleTrump in new book

Donald Trump’s presidency, though less than two years old, has seen the departure of a series of high-profile personnel, has been plagued by various scandals over expenditures, and dogged by the question of whether his campaign colluded with Russia. Photo: AP

Washington: Bob Woodward—one of the journalists whose reporting on the Watergate scandal helped bring down Richard Nixon’s presidency—is tackling President Donald Trump’s administration in his latest book.

Fear: Trump in the White House “reveals in unprecedented detail the harrowing life inside Donald Trump’s White House and how the president makes decisions on major foreign and domestic policies,” said publisher Simon & Schuster.

Trump’s presidency, though less than two years old, has seen the departure of a series of high-profile personnel, has been plagued by various scandals over expenditures, and dogged by the question of whether his campaign colluded with Russia.

Woodward and Carl Bernstein led The Washington Post reporting team that investigated the 1972 break-in at the Watergate hotel, which eventually led back to the White House, prompting a scandal that forced Nixon to resign in 1974.

The book— the latest in a series by Woodward dealing with US presidencies—comes out on 11 September. Woodward remains on the staff of The Washington Post.