 Kerala bypoll: CPM, Congress gear up to thwart BJP - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

Kerala bypoll: CPM, Congress gear up to thwart BJP

Chengannur bypoll is seen as crucial as it comes at a time when both the Congress and the CPM are struggling to resist the rise of the BJP

Last Published: Sun, May 27 2018. 09 24 PM IST
Nidheesh M.K.
College students campaign for CPM in Kerala’s Chengannur. Photo: Nidheesh M.K./Mint
College students campaign for CPM in Kerala’s Chengannur. Photo: Nidheesh M.K./Mint
First Published: Sun, May 27 2018. 09 23 PM IST
Topics: Kerala bypoll Chengannur bypoll CPM BJP Congress

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »