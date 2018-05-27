Kerala bypoll: CPM, Congress gear up to thwart BJP
Chengannur bypoll is seen as crucial as it comes at a time when both the Congress and the CPM are struggling to resist the rise of the BJP
Last Published: Sun, May 27 2018. 09 24 PM IST
First Published: Sun, May 27 2018. 09 23 PM IST
Topics: Kerala bypoll Chengannur bypoll CPM BJP Congress
More From Politics »
- Women at the forefront of anti-Sterlite protests
- Why Palghar bypoll is important for BJP in Maharashtra
- Aadhaar has emerged as key document for opening bank accounts: Survey
- Chandrababu Naidu sounds poll bugle for 2019 elections, tears into BJP
- Kerala bypoll: CPM will win comfortably in Chengannur, says party leader
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Why are interest rates hardening despite RBI status quo?
- Govt may tell Tata Tele to settle dues before deal with Tata Communications
- New India Assurance looks to lower health-loss ratio to 95%
- Consumption stocks rule charts in the Narendra Modi regime
- Nifty CPSE index falls 10% in 2017 on weak energy stocks
Mark to Market »
- Motherson Sumi continues to face margin pressure in foreign markets
- What the Warren Buffett indicator tells us about market valuations today
- Jet Airways lands with a thud in Q4 as fuel costs increase
- IBC amendments: Some dilutions, and a lot more speed
- Patanjali’s gambit is paying off in toothpaste wars