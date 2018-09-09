‘Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP’: Narendra Modi’s slogan for Elections 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and BJP senior leader L.K. Advani during BJP national executive meeting, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today coined a new slogan, ‘Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP’ for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s 2019 Lok Sabha elections campaign, highlighting the party’s commitment to its core values and India’s progress and forward march under its rule.

The new slogan, ‘Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP’, roughly translated to ‘Victorious India, Committed BJP’.

Addressing the BJP national executive meeting, Modi also paid his tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee even as he coined the Elections 2019 slogan after him, union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said after the meeting.

Targeting opposition parties trying to stitch together a grand alliance against the BJP, Modi said: “People who do not see eye to eye are thinking of a grand alliance. It is vindication of our work”, adding that no one—not even smaller parties—was ready to accept the leadership of the Congress in such an alliance.

“I want the country to be affluent, but its bedrock should be simplicity,” the prime minister said.