PM Narendra Modi is world No. 3 on Twitter, No.1 on Facebook, Instagram

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also judged as the most effective world leader on Facebook as on an average each of his posts saw 99,133 interactions. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Although at third rank on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the world’s most followed or liked world leader on two other social media platforms—Facebook and Instagram. In a list of 50 most followed world leaders on Facebook, Modi tops the list as his official page is liked by over 43.2 million people.

US President Donald Trump, No. 2 on Facebook, is way behind Modi with 23.3 million likes. At fourth place is the official page of Indian Prime Minister’s Office (PMO India) with over 13 million likes. External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s personal account, at No. 20, and her ministry’s account are the only two other pages from India that feature in the Twiplomacy list by communications agency BCW.

Modi has also been judged as the most effective world leader on Facebook as on an average each of his posts saw 99,133 interactions.

On photo-sharing platform Instagram too, Modi tops the chart of 50 most liked world leaders with 12 million followers. Indonesian President Joko Widodo is second in the list with 9 million followers while Trump comes in third with 8 million followers. Pope Francis is also in the list with 5 million followers. No other Indian leader has made it to the Instagram list.

With 7,22,184 interactions per post on average, Modi has also been found as the most effective world leader. But when you look at the total number of interactions on Instagram, Trump is far ahead of Modi as the former had 193 million interactions while the latter had only 57 million.

On Twitter, Modi has 43.4 million followers making him the third most followed person on Twitter globally. Pope Francis, who has been very active on Twitter, is at No. 2 spot with 47 million followers. Trump’s personal account, through which he has been ranting against his opponents, is at No. 1 spot with 53.4 million followers.

In the list of leaders with most interactions on Twitter, Modi beats the Pope but remains behind Trump. Modi had 52 million interactions while Trump had 564 million.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is far ahead of the rest in terms of average retweets per tweet. Even with just 6 million followers on Twitter, the Saudi prince, who controls the world’s biggest oil company Aramco, had an average of 150,000 retweets per tweet. Trump had 20,000 average retweets while Modi had even less at 2,000. In the list of most influential world leaders, Modi makes it to No.11.