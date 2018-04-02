Don’t rely on ‘hoax leaked CBSE papers’, report to CBSE: HRD ministry

The HRD ministry had last week announced that the re-examination of the CBSE Class 12 economics paper would be held on 25 April. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The HRD ministry has advised students and parents not to rely on rumours and to report to the CBSE if they come across any “hoax leaked papers” floated on social media.

“After the arrest of some miscreants and suspension of a CBSE official, all efforts are being made to ensure smooth conduct of CBSE exam on Monday. Students and parents are advised not to rely on rumours. In the past, a number of hoax leaked papers have been floated. Inform CBSE helpline,” School Education Secretary Anil Swarup said.

Amid a nationwide outrage over the CBSE paper leaks, the HRD ministry had on Sunday suspended one board official and initiated a probe even as the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested three persons, including two teachers of a private school, for their alleged involvement in the leak of Class 12 economics paper.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had already issued public notices alerting about fake question papers of Hindi Elective, Sanskrit and Political Science, which were circulating on social media, saying they were indicating “hoax leaks”.

The HRD ministry had last week announced that the re-examination of the CBSE Class 12 economics paper would be held on 25 April, while the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July. The announcement had come after the board received complaints that the question papers for the two subjects were leaked.