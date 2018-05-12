 Karnataka elections 2018 LIVE: Voting begins, opinion polls after 5pm - Livemint
Karnataka elections 2018 LIVE: Voting begins, opinion polls after 5pm

Live updates from Karnataka Elections 2018, which is seeing a triangular contest between the ruling Congress, the challenger BJP and the potential kingmaker the Janata Dal Secular
Last Modified: Sat, May 12 2018. 09 09 AM IST
Highlights

Polling is on for the 222 seats in Karnataka assembly constituencies on Saturday. Photo: AP
  • Polling for the high-stakes Karnataka assembly elections began on Saturday morning with tight security in place. Voting is being held in 222 out of 224 seats in a triangular contest between the ruling Congress-led by chief minister Siddaramaiah, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal Secular. Counting of votes will take place on 15 May. The Election Commission on Friday deferred the polls for the Rajarajeswari Nagar constituency to 28 May after a massive row erupted over a large number of voter ID cards being found in an apartment. Election for the Jayanagara seat in Bengaluru was countermanded following the death of BJP candidate and sitting MLA B. N. Vijaykumar. Here are the latest updates and developments from the polling for Karnataka assembly elections 2018:
  • 9.08 am IST Karnataka elections: Faulty VVPAT machine at booth no 108 being replaced in Hubli
  • 8.58 am IST Karnataka elections: Political heavyweights in the frayFour candidates have served as chief minister of Karnataka are in the fray—current incumbent Siddaramaiah (Chamundeshwari and Badami), B. S. Yeddyurappa (Shikaripura), H. D. Kumaraswamy (Chennapatna and Ramanagara) and Jagadish Shettar (Hubli-Dharwad Central.)
  • 8.57 am IST Sakhi: All women-managed polling station in Karnataka electionsFor the first time in Karnataka elections, one all women-managed polling station (Sakhi) has been set up in all rural assembly constituencies and five in each urban constituency (totalling 600 polling stations). (PTI)
  • 8.52 am IST Siddaramaiah tweets, hopes to create new history in Karnataka elections
  • 8.48 am IST Karnataka elections: EC starts SMS-based polling station access, queue status facilityIn Karnataka elections this time, the state electoral authorities have also taken certain new initiatives such as SMS-based polling station access, app-based polling station access and navigation and queue status facility for a few polling stations with higher voter population. Some special polling stations with ethnic look in primitive tribal areas have been established on a pilot basis. (PTI)
  • 8.45 am IST Karnataka elections: Over 2,600 candidates’s fate to be decided todayOver 2,600 candidates are in the poll fray—more than 2400 men and over 200 women. The total voters including service electors according to the 2018 final rolls are 5,06,90,538, of whom 2,56,75,579 male voters, 2,50,09,904 female and 5,055 transgender voters. Officials said 58,008 polling stations have been set up across the state, of which 12002 have been designated as “critical”, with over 3,50,000 polling personnel on duty. Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the smooth conduct of polls that will go on till 6pm.
First Published: Sat, May 12 2018. 08 56 AM IST
Topics: Karnataka Karnataka elections live updates opinion polls BJP

