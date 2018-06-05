JD(S) to support Congress in Jayanagar assembly elections

The support from the JD(S) could help increase the Congress tally from 78, as declared on 15 May, to 80 after the party recently won the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, and increase the tally of the coalition to over 120. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: The Janata Dal (Secular) — the regional party led by former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda — on Tuesday said it was pulling out its candidate, Kale Gowda, and would support Soumya Reddy of the Congress in the assembly elections in Jayanagar (Bengaluru) scheduled to be held on 11 June, to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its stronghold.

Soumya is the daughter of Ramalinga Reddy, former Karnataka home minister and legislator from neighbouring BTM Layout.

Elections in Jayanagar assembly constituency was countermanded after BJP candidate and sitting legislator, B.N. Vijayakumar died during campaigning days before the 12 May assembly polls.

The JD(S) decision to lend its support to the Congress comes almost a week after the new post-poll partners decided to go it alone in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency.

The support from the JD(S) could help increase the Congress tally from 78, as declared on 15 May, to 80 after the party recently won the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency, and increase the tally of the coalition to over 120.

The JD(S) and the Congress came together in a post-poll alliance to keep the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in last month’s assembly elections, from adding Karnataka to its list of electoral conquests. The BJP won 104 seats, the Congress got 78 and the JD(S) won 38, which includes one from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), with which it had a pre-poll alliance. Despite being the bigger party, Congress extended support to the JD(S) and gave the chief minister’s portfolio to the regional party.

Though the BJP under B.S. Yeddyurappa was invited to form the government, the party could not prove that it had the numbers in the floor test held on 19 May.