Karnataka elections: Siddaramaiah to file nomination on 23 April from Chamundeshwari

Siddaramaiah, chief minister of Karnataka. Siddaramaiah is leading the Congress in the polls while the BJP and JD(S) have named B.S.Yeddyurappa and H.D.Kumaraswamy respectively as their CM candidates. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Bengaluru:Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he would file his nomination on 23 April from the Chamundeshwari assembly constituency.

With elections scheduled for 12 May, Siddaramaiah has been carrying out an extensive election campaign across several parts of the state including Mysuru, the chief minister’s home district.

With elections due in just over a month, all political parties are spending much of their time in poll campaigns across the state. The Karnataka assembly elections have seen the entire central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) among others lead the campaigns in the hope that their parties would form the next government in the state.

Siddaramaiah is leading the Congress party in the polls while the BJP and JD(S) have named B.S.Yeddyurappa and H.D.Kumaraswamy respectively as their chief ministerial candidates.

Siddaramaiah, who had earlier contested from the Varuna constituency in Mysuru, has decided to shift to Chamundeshwari, paving the way for this son Yathindra Siddaramaiah to make his electoral debut.

Siddaramaiah said he had contested seven elections from the constituency and won five of them.

The Karnataka assembly polls are largely seen as a contest between the BJP and the Congress and both parties are leaving nothing to chance. They have been attacking each other over issues such as corruption, dividing the society, and failing law and order among others.

With the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in effect, both parties have also started accusing each other of violating rules.

On Monday, the Congress filed a complaint with election officials alleging that the BJP had violated the MCC and promised to pay Rs5,00,000 to the family of Raju, a right wing organisation worker who was killed in March 2016.

Senior Congress leaders said the state election commission should register a case against BJP president Amit Shah, Yeddyurappa, Union Minister Ananth Kumar and member of Parliament Prathap Simha--the leaders who visited Raju’s home on 30 March.

The BJP has also filed cases against several Congress leaders including Siddaramaiah for alleged violation of the MCC.

The office of the chief electoral officer, Karnataka, on Monday said at least 1156 flying squads and 1255 static surveillance teams have been constituted to crack down on violations of MCC. In a statement on Monday, the chief electoral officer for Karnataka said several cases have been filed by its officials. The teams have cumulatively seized over Rs1.2 crore in cash, 139 litres of liquor, 568 sarees, 2.464 kgs of gold worth over Rs49 lakh and eight vehicles. Additionally, one first information report (FIR) has been filed for misuse of government vehicle and 16 FIR’s have been filed for inducement and gratification to electors.

So far, 2399 preventive actions have taken place and 4092 non bailable warrants have been executed since the date of enforcement of elections, the statement added.