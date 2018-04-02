Direct tax collection exceeds target in FY18
Direct tax collections in 2017-18 at Rs9.95 lakh crore, exceeded the revised budgetary target of Rs9.8 trillion
Last Published: Mon, Apr 02 2018. 05 41 PM IST
New Delhi: Direct tax collection in the fiscal year just ended has exceeded the targets with a record 6.84 lakh income tax returns being filed, officials said on Monday.
Direct tax collections in 2017-18 at Rs9.95 lakh crore, exceeded the revised budgetary target of Rs9.8 trillion. Also, 6.84 crore income tax returns filed in the year against 5.43 crore in the previous year, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman told reporters in New Delhi.
A net of 99.5 lakh new assessees were added to the tax net.
First Published: Mon, Apr 02 2018. 05 39 PM IST
