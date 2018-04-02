Direct tax collection exceeds target in FY18

Altogether 6.84 crore income tax returns were filed in 2017-18 against 5.43 crore in the previous year. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Direct tax collection in the fiscal year just ended has exceeded the targets with a record 6.84 lakh income tax returns being filed, officials said on Monday.

Direct tax collections in 2017-18 at Rs9.95 lakh crore, exceeded the revised budgetary target of Rs9.8 trillion. Also, 6.84 crore income tax returns filed in the year against 5.43 crore in the previous year, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman told reporters in New Delhi.

A net of 99.5 lakh new assessees were added to the tax net.