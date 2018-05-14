Complaint over Narendra Modi’s ‘language’ during Karnataka election rally
New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, along with senior Congress leaders, wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind to “caution” Prime Minister Narendra Modi over using “unwarranted, threatening and intimidating language’’ against Congress leaders or any other party leaders and people.
Singh’s letter, dated Sunday, said that Modi’s statement during an election rally in Karnataka’s Hubli on 6 May has used words that were “menacing and intimidating with an intent to insult and provoke” breach of peace.
“Hon’ble President may caution the Prime Minister from using such unwarranted, threatening and intimidating language against leaders of the Congress party or any other party or person as it does not behove the position of the Prime Minister,” Singh wrote in the letter, which was released by the Congress on Monday, just a day ahead of counting of votes in Karnataka.
In the letter, Singh cited PM Modi as saying that Congress leaders should clearly understand that if they cross limits, they would have to pay a price for it.
The letter released also had a link to a YouTube video of the address.
The letter was also signed by other senior Congress leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, A.K. Antony, Ahmed Patel, P. Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot and Mallikarjun Kharge.
