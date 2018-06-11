That G7 photo: Who’s trumping whom? It’s perspective, stupid

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to US President Donald Trump during the second day of the G7 meeting in Charlevoix city of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on 9 June. Photo: Reuters

Group of 7, or G7, leaders gathered in Canada on Saturday to hash out a statement they all could agree to. Donald Trump ultimately dashed those hopes, but it was that session that produced the summit’s iconic image—or rather, images.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office released a photo (top) that showed her leaning over a table to confront Trump. A White House version (above, left) showed Trump with his arms crossed, smiling as everyone gathered around him.

Photo: twitter@fabreinbold

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s take was released with a wider frame, making sure the host, absent from most other images, was visible. The G7’s power equation, it seems, lies in the angle of the beholder.