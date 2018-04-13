 Russia spied on Sergei Skripal and his daughter for at least five years: Report - Livemint
Russia spied on Sergei Skripal and his daughter for at least five years: Report

Russia’s intelligence agencies have been spying on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia for at least five years, Britain’s NSA Mark Sedwill has told Nato
Last Published: Fri, Apr 13 2018. 05 57 PM IST
Kate Holton
A police officer guards a cordoned off area in the city centre where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found poisoned. Photo: Reuters
A police officer guards a cordoned off area in the city centre where former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found poisoned. Photo: Reuters

London: Russia’s intelligence agencies have been spying on former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia for at least five years, Britain’s national security adviser Mark Sedwill has told the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato), according to a Press Assocation tweet on Friday.

The comments came in a letter from Sedwill to Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg, the PA said.

Officials at NATO were not immediately available to comment. Reuters

