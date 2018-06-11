PMO, L-G trying to stop AAP govt from functioning: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejirwal. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday staged an impromptu sit-in at the offices of the lieutenant governor (L-G) of Delhi, alleging attempts to prevent the state government from working and using agencies to meddle in its work. The move came on a day the assembly unanimously adopted a resolution demanding statehood for Delhi.

Kejriwal, along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and cabinet ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, met L-G Anil Baijal to present the demands of his government, including the approval of the doorstep delivery of subsidised food and to act against IAS officers who have been on strike in Delhi for four months. However, the leaders alleged that the L-G refused to take action on their demands.

“Handed him this letter. LG refuses to take action. LG is under constitutional duty to act. Left with no option, we have politely told LG that we will not leave till he acts on all points. We have come out of his chamber and are sitting in his waiting room,” Kejriwal said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the Delhi assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution to demand statehood. “This House strongly demands that the MHA (ministry of home affairs) must place the feelings of the people of Delhi before both Houses of Parliament in the form of a Constitution Amendment Bill to grant full statehood for Delhi,” the resolution said. This is part of a move to get statehood for Delhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

Officers in Delhi have been on strike and boycotting meetings with state ministers since an alleged assault on the state chief secretary. Kejriwal alleged that the strike is being orchestrated by the prime minister’s office (PMO) and coordinated by the L-G.

“There is an effort being made to stop the work that is being done to benefit people. Since our government has come to power, the central government and the PMO through various agencies are trying to stop us from working. In the last three months, the effort has increased. People said that Kejriwal has not spoken up in the last year. They are trying to take advantage of the fact that we are not speaking up,” the chief minister said while addressing journalists at his residence on Monday.

He alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Anti-Corruption Branch have registered 14 cases against AAP ministers and their relatives since February 2015 but without making any arrests in any of the cases.

The developments reflect the ongoing tussle between the LG and the AAP-led Delhi government over bureaucratic appointments, administrative control and implementation of policy decisions. Delhi is a special state where matters of land, and law and order come under the central government. This has been a point of contention between the central and state government.