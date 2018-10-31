 RBI, govt communications have not ever been disclosed: Arun Jaitley - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

RBI, govt communications have not ever been disclosed: Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley says he would not say anything more than what a press statement issued by his ministry on the RBI row said in the morning

Last Published: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 08 45 PM IST
PTI
Arun Jaitley says communications and layers of consultations between the government and the RBI haven’t ever been disclosed. Photo: Mint
Arun Jaitley says communications and layers of consultations between the government and the RBI haven’t ever been disclosed. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday refused to be drawn into the row over his ministry using a never-used provision to ask RBI for resolution of issues, saying discussions and consultations with the central bank have never been disclosed.

At a news conference, the minister said he would not say anything more than what a press statement issued by his ministry on the RBI row said in the morning.

Asked if the government has used the never-used provision under Section 7 of the RBI Act that gives it power to issue directions to the central bank on matters of public interest, he said communications and layers of consultations between the government and the RBI haven’t ever been disclosed.

Final decisions arrived at are only communicated, he said.

First Published: Wed, Oct 31 2018. 08 45 PM IST
Topics: Arun Jaitley RBI RBI government communications government RBI spat finance ministry

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »