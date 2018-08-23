Imran Khan offers aid for Kerala flood victims
Pakistan PM Imran Khan has offered to provide any humanitarian assistance to the flood affected people in Kerala
Last Published: Thu, Aug 23 2018. 09 30 PM IST
New Delhi: Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday offered humanitarian assistance to the flood affected people in Kerala.
Khan was sworn in as the prime minister of Pakistan on Saturday.
“On behalf of the people of Pakistan, we send our prayers and best wishes to those who have been devastated by the floods in Kerala, India. We stand ready to provide any humanitarian assistance that may be needed,” Khan said in a twitter post.
India has politely declined all offers of government to government assistance from foreign countries for the flood affected though New Delhi has welcomed private contributions from Indians, foreigners and organisations to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund or the Kerala Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
