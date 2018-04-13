Narendra Modi breaks silence on Unnao, Kathua rape cases, says ‘our daughters will get justice’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: In his first comments on the gruesome incidents of rape in Unnao and Kathua, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that no criminal will be spared and daughters will get justice. He said such incidents shake our sensibilities.

“I want to assure the nation that no criminal will be spared. Justice will be done. Our daughters will get justice,” he said at an event to inaugurate the B.R. Ambedkar memorial in New Delhi.