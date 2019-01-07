Narendra Modi govt approves 10% reservation for economically backward upper castes
The Union Cabinet has approved 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically backward section in the general category
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically backward section in the general category, sources said Monday.
The section doesn’t get reservation as of now, the sources said. This reservation will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation, they said, adding that the government is likely to bring a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament on Tuesday.
“The reservation will be given to those economically backward poor people who are not availing the benefit of reservation as of now,” a source said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
