Narendra Modi govt approves 10% reservation for economically backward upper castes

The Union Cabinet has approved 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically backward section in the general category

Last Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 03 28 PM IST
PTI
Narendra Modi govt approves 10% reservation for economically backward upper castes. Photo: Reuters
Narendra Modi govt approves 10% reservation for economically backward upper castes. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet has approved 10 per cent reservation in jobs and educational institutions for the economically backward section in the general category, sources said Monday.

The section doesn’t get reservation as of now, the sources said. This reservation will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation, they said, adding that the government is likely to bring a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament on Tuesday.

“The reservation will be given to those economically backward poor people who are not availing the benefit of reservation as of now,” a source said.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi seeks support on women’s quota bill

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 03 15 PM IST
Topics: Narendra Modi Government Union Cabinet 10 percent reservation upper castes upper caste quota

