KCR meets Governor for dissolution of Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to dissolve the Assembly and call for early polls. Rao held a cabinet meeting in the morning and later went to the Raj Bhavan to meet governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, after which a notification was issued for dissolution of the Assembly.

On Narasimhan’s request, Rao and his cabinet will continue as caretaker government till the elections. The notification dissolving the Assembly did not furnish any reason.

According to a senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) functionary, Rao, popularly known as KCR, is not in favour of simultaneous state and general elections. The two elections coincided during April-May in 2014, following which the TRS secured 63 of the 119 Assembly seats.

One of the main reasons believed to be behind Rao’s decision to advance elections is that it can help leverage the chief minister based on the outcome of the 2019 general elections. Apart from that, anti-incumbency against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre might help the Congress nationally and even in the state, said the TRS functionary who did not want to be named.

The TRS functionary added that elections were expected to be held around December in Telangana, along with other states that also go to polls this year. Other than that, KCR and the TRS are also hoping to capitalize on the state government’s recent farmer-oriented programmes like the ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme, under which all land-holding farmers get Rs 4,000 per acre to bear farming costs.

There has been speculation of advancing elections in Telangana for the last few months. It was expected last week that KCR would announce the move at a TRS public meeting last Sunday. However, the chief minister made no mention of it. KCR’s son and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao had also earlier stated that the TRS was ready to contest early elections.